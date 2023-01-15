Lots of veggies and noodles floating in a sweet and savory coconut broth that’s flavored with ginger and garlic. The best part is that it’s the easiest to make. A delicious soup that’s quick, easy, and delicious – perfect on a low key Sunday Soup day.

I’m always struggling to cook with bok choy because I tend to do the same thing every time – saute it with garlic and ginger. But this one time last year I decided to make a bok choy soup with leeks that turned out so good that now soup is my go-to-dish when cooking with bok choy.

About the recipe

Last time I made bok choy soup it had leeks, garlic, ginger, tofu and lots of herbs. One of my friends Padmini made it and loved it! In her version she commented that she added mushrooms that tasted really good, and so I thought why not add mushrooms this time? I went further and even added potatoes and vermicelli noodles in this new version to give the soup more substance and make it more filling – kinda like a one pot dish.

Since it’s wintertime when I made this new version I skipped all the fresh herbs that went in my original soup, and instead just flavored the soup with onions, garlic and ginger, salt and dried red chillies.

This is a delicious soup packed with flavor and loads of veggies, we’re talking lots of bok choy, mushrooms, garlic, ginger, onions, tofu and noodles all soaking in a delicious coconut broth. Give it a try!

Bok Choy and Mushroom Soup with Tofu and Vermicelli



Ingredients:

1 medium onion thinly sliced

6 bok choy bunches finely cut

4 garlic cloves finely minced

1 inch piece of ginger finely minced or grated

1 bunch of kale finely chopped about 2 – 3 cups or use spinach, chard, mustard greens

Mushrooms thinly sliced about 2 cups

2 medium potatoes peeled and cut into small pieces

Fresh cilantro finely cut for garnish

Juice of 1/2 lemon

2 green chilies for some heat and flavor. You can remove the seeds if you want to keep the soup mild. Or use dried red chillies for some heat.

1 block of extra firm tofu (optional).

Vermicelli or udon (optional) or ramen noodles

Oil

Salt

1 can coconut milk

Water

Directions:

In a large pot heat 2 tbsp oil and sauté onions, garlic, ginger and green chilies until the onions are tender about 2 minutes.

Next add the cut bok choy, mushrooms, potatoes, kale, and salt to taste. Cover and cook vegetables for 5 minutes until the veggies are tender.

Next add 4 cups water and can of coconut milk, tofu and cilantro. Saving a few leaves for garnish. Stir gently so as not to break the tofu. Continue cooking for an additional 5 minutes until the soup starts to bubble.

Add noodles if using and cook in the broth for a couple minutes longer. Turn the stove off. Add juice of lemon and stir in. Soup is ready.

Serve soup with garnish of cilantro.

Happy Sunday Soup Day!