Aloo Gobi. Cauliflower Potato Curry

A simple all time favorite Indian curry recipe coming your way. Potato and Cauliflower curry – Aloo Gobi as it is called is a staple in almost every Indian restaurant. What makes it ever popular is the predictably simple flavors of this delicious curry.

We love aloo gobi ❤️

In our home aloo gobi is made almost every week! To the point now that when kids see it they give a sigh of “Aloo gobi again 😏?” But Hitesh and I can never tier of this healthy dish.

I love making it because it always and I mean always tastes delicious. It’s filling – sometimes we just have it with a bowl of yogurt raita. Other times I make a dhal to go with it or have it with whole wheat chapati. No matter how we have it, it’s always delicious.

The simplicity of the dish

What makes it a hit in our home is the simplicity of the dish. Simple spices like turmeric, cumin seeds, chili powder, and coriander powder add wonderful aroma and flavor. And you know what? Sometimes I don’t even add coriander powder and it still tastes great.

Onions and tomatoes are the star

It’s the onions and tomatoes that give this curry it’s amazing flavor. When onions and tomatoes are shallow fried and combined with turmeric and cumin seeds, the rather bland cauliflower and potatoes get a glam up.

Aloo gobi is a win/win for anyone who wants to make a delicious and healthy Indian veggie dish. The best part is it’s a quick and easy dish to make. Give it a try!

Aloo Gobi – Potato Cauliflower Curry

Ingredients:

1 cauliflower cut into florets

2 medium potatoes cut into bite size chunks

1 medium onion cut into small pieces

1-2 tomatoes finely cut

1-2 green chilies finely diced (optional)

Cilantro for garnish

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Salt

Oil

Spices:

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp turmeric powder

2 tsp coriander powder

Directions:

In a large pot warm 2 tbsp oil. To the oil add the cumin seeds and toast until the aroma comes through about 5 seconds. Add the onions and green chilies if using.

Saute the onions until tender and fragrant about 2 minutes. Then add the turmeric powder, coriander powder and chili powder. Mix into the onions.

Next add the tomatoes. Cook the tomatoes until they are tender about 1-2 minutes.

Add the potatoes and stir into the onion tomato mixture. Then add the cauliflower and salt to taste. I added 1 1/2 tsp salt. Mix everything together. Cover the pot and cook for a few minutes – about 5-10 minutes total.

At the 5 minute mark stir the curry to make sure the veggies are not sticking to the pot. You will notice the cauliflower releases moisture when salt is added and this is what steams the curry.

Cover the pot and continue to cook for an additional 5 minutes until potatoes are tender and the water has almost evaporated. Turn the stove off.

Taste and adjust for salt. Then add juice of 1/2 lemon and fresh cilantro. Aloo gobi is ready.

Serve warm with naan or chapati and raita, or with dhal and rice.