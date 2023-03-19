Are you one of those folks who likes the aroma of mushroom truffles? Then this mushroom soup is for you, a cheaper version that doesn’t involve the expensive truffles.

About the recipe

Here more affordable truffle butter gives the soup its wonderful truffle fragrance. Truffle butter can easily be found nowadays at the grocery store in the deli section. Truffle butter is butter that has been infused with little bits of truffles and partakes a mild truffle fragrance.

A quick and easy recipe

In this soup all you do is saute onions and garlic, then add in the mushrooms and potatoes along with broth. Cook everything together until tender and then blend until creamy.











Add in the truffle butter and melt in along with milk for extra creaminess. That’s it! A delicious and gourmet tasting mushroom soup with the aroma of truffle. Give it a try!

Mushroom Soup with Truffle Butter

Ingredients:

4 cups finely cut mushrooms any variety

2 cups potatoes peeled and cut into small chunks

1 lage onion finely cut

3-4 green onions finely cut

5 cloves garlic minced

5 cups broth or water

1 tsp thyme

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

2 tbsp truffle butter

1 cup milk (optional)

Directions:

In a large pot warm 2 tbsp olive oil. Add the onions and garlic and saute until onions are tender. Add in the mushrooms and cook until they get tender, about 2-3 minutes.

Next add in the potatoes, water, thyme, salt and pepper.

Cook until the potatoes are tender. Turn the stove off. Blend the soup until creamy but still a little chunky. Place the soup back on the stovetop. Add in milk and truffle butter. Warm the soup for a minute or so. Soup is ready.

Serve with black pepper or chili flakes.