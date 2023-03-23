Apple Cider Cinnamon Doughnut Cake

Think of this as a cinnamon doughnut but in a cake form. A delicious cake that makes you want to sit back and sip a cup of coffee; just like at a doughnut shop in the morning.

Apples and Cinnamon a winning combination

I really wanted to make a cake with the wintery flavors of apples and cinnamon especially with all this rain and chilly temps we’ve been having. I had come across this recipe last fall and finally found an opportunity to make it on a chilly rainy afternoon.

About the recipe

The recipe is from Martha Stewart.com and is one of her favorite fall recipes. She says it’s the blend of olive oil and applesauce that keeps the cake moist, and the cinnamon sugar on top gives it that donut feel.

An added bonus is the yumminess that comes from apple cider that’s in the batter.

3 Easy Steps

In three easy steps you get a delicious donut cake.

1 Just mix the dry ingredients.

2 Mix the wet ingredients.

3 Combine the two and bake.

For the donut look generously cover the cake with butter and cinnamon sugar.

This is a delicious cake with the warm aroma of cinnamon and fruity apples. A comforting cake with a good cup of coffee on a lazy chilly afternoon – just like at a coffee shop ☕️.

Apple Cider Donut Cake

From A New Way to Bake. Classic recipes updated with better for you ingredients by Editors of Martha Stewart Living.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus more for pan- I used upto 4 tbsp butter for the donut cake because well I do like butter

2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour, plus more for pan

1 cup whole-wheat flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 3/4 cups natural cane sugar

1 cup apple cider

3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

3/4 cup unsweetened applesauce – I used 1 cup fresh grated apples since I didn’t have apple sauce handy

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

3 large eggs, room temperature

Directions:



Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Generously butter and flour a 12-cup Bundt pan; use a pastry brush to be sure to get into all the crevices.

In a large bowl, whisk together both flours, baking powder, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, baking soda, and salt.

In another bowl, whisk together 1 1/2 cups sugar, cider, oil, applesauce, vanilla, and eggs.

Add egg mixture to flour mixture and whisk until combined.

Transfer batter to prepared pan. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, rotating pan halfway through until a tester inserted in center comes out clean.

Transfer pan to a wire rack and let cool 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, mix together 1/4 cup sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Melt 2-3 tbsp butter.

Invert warm cake onto a platter. Brush with melted butter, then sprinkle with the cinnamon sugar.

Let cool completely before serving. Cake can be stored, covered, at room temperature up to 2 days.

Not too sweet with a lovely texture, give this donut cake a try.

For a video on how to make the cake here is the link.