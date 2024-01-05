Friday Flowers. Winter Garden Bouquets

Happy first week of January 2024! Happy Friday! Today I’d like to share pics of bouquets I made with winter clippings from my garden.

The rain finally let up last week and I got to sneak in a few hours of winter pruning. I started with my little kitchen patio, it’s more manageable as I still have a giant garden to prune.

I had a few gorgeous hydrangea leaves that had turned deep red, orange and burgundy with a bloom or two attached to the stems. And roses that were in tight bud and some in full bloom, might as well cut them and enjoy them indoors as more rain was forecasted and they were going to get thrashed anyway.

Modest bouquets these are but at this time of year I’m happy with any garden blooms I can harvest. Happy January everyone!

Christmas amaryllis gifted by a dear friend 🥰

I had to share these pics of this gorgeous amaryllis gifted for Christmas by a friend. The deep red colors on the bloom is mesmerizing!

Happy January!

Happy Weekend Everyone!