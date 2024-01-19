January’s Secret? It’s the Best Month. Once you see why, you may never want it to end 😉.

Hi! Happy Friday! I hope your’e having a fabulous January 2024! I know I’ve been quiet lately. It’s January, and things have slowed down a bit, actually it’s slowed down a lot. I kinda like it. It seems I’m not the only one who feels this way. I came across this article in New York Times on the month of January, and thought I would share some of the wisdom on January’s Secret. It’s the best month and once you see why, you may never want it to end 🥰.



January’s Secret by Steven Kurutz of New York Times

Consider the plight of January, the sad sack of months.

It lacks for sunlight. It has some of the worst weather in the Northern Hemisphere. A dreary cold that happens to stretch on forever.

It’s a month without social holidays. Even lowly February, its companion in the winter doldrums, has Valentine’s Day.

January suffered another blow in 2004, when its one day of excitement, Super Bowl Sunday, moved permanently to the year’s second month.

Hollywood isn’t much help either. Rather than providing distractions in these bleak days, the entertainment industry has made January a dumping ground for films that have no shot at winning awards or making year-end critics’ lists.

But the very things that make January a bit of a bore have endeared it to its fans.

While many people loathe January because it means a restart of the daily grind, I welcome the return of routine.

Others like January’s lack of social obligations and sense of calm. I don’t have to go to any parties. I don’t have to go to any holidays. I don’t have to do anything. I can just chill.

That sense of having nowhere to go and nothing to do is one of the month’s defining features.

January is quickly becoming my favorite month of the year.

Along with its little sibling, February; January belongs to the year’s slowest time. And I for one cherish these quiet moments to ponder, relax, and just appreciate the simple pleasures of life – like these gorgeous January sunsets from my front balcony.

View from our front balcony

January Sunset pics shared by friends and family

As an ode to January here are more spectacular January sunset pics taken around the Bay Area. Enjoy!

Photo taken by friend Padmini in Santa Cruz

Photo taken by friend Padmini in Santa Cruz

Photo taken by daughter Sridevi in South Bay

Photo taken by sister-in -law Priya in South Bay

Happy January Everyone!