Homemade Flaxseed Bread

Lately I find I have so much more time to do things that I never did before like making bread. I especially enjoyed making this healthy version with flax seeds. This homemade bread recipe comes to you all the way from Sweden from fellow blogger Maria of Sagittariusviking.com. I came across Maria’s flaxseed bread when she posted it on her Instagram feed. To quote Maria herself “I shared a bread I baked this weekend on my Instagram, and Facebook page. Some of you wanted to try it yourself. This recipe is easy, frugal (less than one dollar a loaf,) vegan, and makes two loaves of bread. I prefer to use all organic ingredients. Total time it takes to make the bread is two hours.”

A little about Maria

Maria and I have been following each other’s blogs for a couple of years. Maria used to live in Northern California and then moved to Nevada for a little while and then moved back to her home country of Sweden last year. She currently lives in a small town in Sweden with her young daughter and is a teacher at a local school. Maria is also a professional photographer who shares many of her beautiful images on her blog. Maria is big into cooking and baking at home and is an avid gardener keen on growing her own vegetables so she can be as self-sustainable as possible. Many of her recipes use organic ingredients and as much as possible from sustainable sources.

About the recipe

This is a wonderful yeast based recipe with the added goodness of flax seeds. What’s so awesome with this recipe is that it can be made in 2 hours and its an eggless recipe too. A relatively quicker bread recipe then many others, this is as easy as it gets to make a wonderful aromatic homemade bread.

The texture of the bread is not your usual fluffy white bread but think of this more as a cross between a white bread and a rye bread – its more dense but light and airy at the same time. When I made it the bread turned out delicious and the whole family loved it! This is the type of bread that will hold up to a good spread of herbed cream cheese with cucumbers and tomatoes! Faxseed Bread on Sagittariusviking.com Give it a try!

Now is the perfect time to try this healthy bread especially with the slowdown in life and with more time on our hands. As for me, I never ventured to make bread just didn’t have time, but now? Well bread making is something that I actually have time for.

Flaxseed Bread

recipe from Faxseed Bread on Sagittariusviking.com

Ingredients:

2 cups of warm water

1 tablespoon yeast

3 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups flaxseed flour (or 1 cup of flaxseed meal, and 1 extra cup of wheat flour.)

4 cups wheat flour (can vary a little depending on the quality of the flour, elevation, and how dry it is in your area. I used a little less than 4 cups of flour.)

For detailed instructions on how to make the bread here is the link Faxseed Bread on Sagittariusviking.com

Here are a few pics on how I made my bread.

Activate the yeast with warm water. Then add the sugar, salt, oil and flours.

Mix until a sticky dough is formed.

Knead dough until smooth.

Cover and let the dough rise.

Divide the dough into two parts and let them rest.

Then bake for 30 minutes!

Look how gorgeous this flaxseed bread is!!

Faxseed Bread on Sagittariusviking.com