Twins Surprise Virtual Grad Party 🎓🎓

Good Monday to you all!  I hope you are having a relaxing holiday weekend (for those in the U.S. celebrating Memorial Day).  I know it seems each day is blurring into another these days, as one of my friends put it “Feels like every day is a weekend, and every weekend is just another day.”   Still its nice to know that on the weekend you don’t have to wake up early and get to work online.  On our side we had a busier Saturday than we have had in the last three months.  My twins graduated high school!! 

A Summer of Canceled Celebrations

As with any and all gatherings that got cancelled this summer due to the virus, so too did  my twins graduation celebrations – Senior prom, graduation ceremony, senior class trip, all the grad parties, hanging out with friends before heading off to college, etc. etc.  It’s been tough to see all the events that celebrate so many big milestones in students lives not happening this year.

I don’t know if its because the girls are reading so much about COVID-19 that they understand it all, or if they are just internalizing everything and not complaining much, but aside from the casual “We are sad we can’t say goodbye to our friends one last time before we head off to college.”  or “I was looking forward to all the Senior sendoffs we have at our school.” OR  “I’m sad we just had our last Zoom class of our entire High School!”  Besides these types of comments the girls have been handling the COVID situation without complaining much.

Stay at Home Grad Party

Staying at Home has been the phrase of the year. So how do we make staying at home feel like a special graduation party for the twins? I told them we were having a family celebration and since they only graduate high school once in their lives, we want to make this day feel special.  They understood!  For the first time in 3 months the entire family got all dressed up for this stay at home graduation dinner 😀😀!!

Balloons make any event feel extra special 🎈🎈

Leave it to my eldest daughter to make this humble celebration feel extra special with balloons and decorations all ordered online.  It’s amazing how festive balloons make any event feel extra special 🎈🎈!!

Planning a surprise party

We can’t help but feel sad that it feels like just another end of school year rather than the end of all of High School  😌😌 for the girls .  That’s why to make the twins high school graduation an important celebratory milestone, my eldest daughter Sri hosted a Surprise Zoom Grad Party for the twins this past weekend.

Goofing around with selfies 🤣🥳😜😜

A surprise to remember!

So how did we make this a surprise party? Sri emailed family, friends, and the twins teachers to join a surprise Zoom Graduation Celebration on Saturday evening.  Here’s a funny story 😀 – when the twins saw the big monitor and the computer in our courtyard they thought it was a for a slideshow that we were going to show them 😀.   They had no clue it was for a surprise Zoom call 😀!!

We had folks joining from all parts of the country on this evening.  Family from Philadelphia, Michigan, Dallas, and Austin, teachers and friends from the twins school, and friends and family from right here in the Bay Area. It was truly a very special and memorable Virtual Grad Party the twins will remember forever 👩🏻‍🎓👩🏻‍🎓!!

Twins Requested Stay at Home Grad Party Menu

After a fun and unique graduation surprise for the twins we sat down for a home cooked dinner with foods the twins requested.  Here is a look at what was on the menu on this evening.

Twins requested Stay at Home Grad Party Menu

Bruschetta 
Buffalo Mozzarella with caramelized leeks and onions
Pasta pomodoro with tomatoes and basil
Cup cakes

 A very special congratulations to all the graduates👨🏼‍🎓🎓👩🏻‍🎓👩🏻‍🎓🎈🎈!!
Wishing you all much success in your future!!

 

