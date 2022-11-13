With apples a plenty nowadays it’s a wonderful time to use these delicious crunchy fruit in a salad. Here I’ve added thinly sliced apples to a mixed greens salad and gave it a boost of healthy goodness with a combination of super seeds such as hemp seeds, flax seeds, sunflower seeds and chia seeds. All tossed with a store bought Ceaser dressing.

This is an easy salad to make with minimal effort. The super seeds give the salad its fabulous crunch and restaurant style taste. Sweet juicy apples and good quality store bought ceaser dressing also contribute in taking the salad into gourmet territory. Easy to pull together with outstanding results, when I made it Hitesh was asking for thirds!

Apple Salad with Super Seeds – Hemp, Flax, and Chia Seeds

Ingredients:

1 bag of mixed greens

1 crunchy apple thinly sliced

Onion thinly sliced – as much as you want

2 tbsp super seeds – a combination of hemp seeds, flax seeds and chia seeds

2 tbsp sunflower seeds or peppita seeds

Store bought Ceaser dressing

Salt and pepper

Parmesan cheese – optional

Add an avocado for extra goodness

Directions:

In a large salad bowl place the bag of greens. Top it with sliced apples and onions. Then sprinkle with all the seeds. When ready to serve salad toss with desired creamy dressing.

Sprinkle with just a pinch of salt and generous amount of black pepper. Toss again to mix in and serve right away.

Happy Sunday Salad Day 🥗!