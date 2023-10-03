With the delicate aroma of vanilla and fresh orange zest this tea cake is the perfect pick me up in the afternoon.

Fresh orange zest add wonderful flavor

If you like the fresh flavor of orange here is a recipe for a simple teacake that’s popular in France. Two full tablespoons of orange zest go in this cake adding fabulous orange flavor.

About the recipe

This recipe from 177Milkstreet describes the cake as a favorite tea time cake in France.

” In France the cake is called “gâteau au yaourt”, or “yogurt cake.” It’s a simple anytime cake that uses an entire container of yogurt, then uses the empty container as the measuring device for the flour, sugar and oil. The crumb in this yogurt cake is fine and moist similar to a pound cake, but not as rich. Have it for teatime or with your morning coffee for a light and sweet treat. “

Simple ingredients for a humble cake

The recipe is simple as are the ingredients. Flour, baking powder, sugar, eggs, yogurt, vanilla and fresh grated orange zest are what make this cake so delicious.

Easy process with yummy results

Just mix all the wet ingredients, mix all the dry ingredients and then combine the two. Bake for 50 minutes and you get a delicious orange flavored pound cake with way less butter than a traditional pound cake.

Have it with tea as they do in France

Have a slice of yogurt cake with a cup of tea or coffee for a relaxing afternoon pick me up.

Makes a wonderful dessert too

The cake is perfect for an easy dessert at dinner time too. Soak the cake slices in dessert wine, top it with berry compote, and then with whipped cream 🍨.

Easy French Yogurt Tea Cake

Easy Yogurt Cake from 177Milk Street.com

Ingredients:

228grams (1¾ cups) All purpose flour plus more for dusting the cake pan

2tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

3 large eggs

214grams (1 CUP) white sugar plus 2 tsp more for sprinkling on cake

2tbsp grated orange zest

120grams (½ CUP) plain whole milk yogurt. Full fat Greek yogurt or sour cream

2tsp vanilla extract

½cup neutral oil

Directions

Heat the oven to 350°F with a rack in the middle position. Mist a 8½-by-4½-inch loaf pan with cooking spray, dust evenly with flour, then tap out the excess.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, coriander and salt. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, sugar and orange zest until well combined and lightened in color, about 1 minute. Add the yogurt and vanilla, then whisk until well combined. Add the oil and whisk until homogenous. Add the flour mixture and whisk just until no streaks remain. The batter will be very fluid.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and sprinkle evenly with the remaining 2 teaspoons sugar. Bake until a toothpick inserted at the center of the cake comes out with few crumbs attached, 45 – 50 minutes. Note: the toothpick may not come out completely clean, as long as the batter is not moist the cake is done.

Let the cake cool in the pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Invert the cake onto the rack, lift off the pan and turn the loaf upright. Cool completely, about 1½ hours, before slicing and serving.