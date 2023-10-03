With the delicate aroma of vanilla and fresh orange zest this tea cake is the perfect pick me up in the afternoon.
Fresh orange zest add wonderful flavor
If you like the fresh flavor of orange here is a recipe for a simple teacake that’s popular in France. Two full tablespoons of orange zest go in this cake adding fabulous orange flavor.
About the recipe
This recipe from 177Milkstreet describes the cake as a favorite tea time cake in France.
” In France the cake is called “gâteau au yaourt”, or “yogurt cake.” It’s a simple anytime cake that uses an entire container of yogurt, then uses the empty container as the measuring device for the flour, sugar and oil.
The crumb in this yogurt cake is fine and moist similar to a pound cake, but not as rich. Have it for teatime or with your morning coffee for a light and sweet treat. “
Simple ingredients for a humble cake
The recipe is simple as are the ingredients. Flour, baking powder, sugar, eggs, yogurt, vanilla and fresh grated orange zest are what make this cake so delicious.
Easy process with yummy results
Just mix all the wet ingredients, mix all the dry ingredients and then combine the two. Bake for 50 minutes and you get a delicious orange flavored pound cake with way less butter than a traditional pound cake.
Have it with tea as they do in France
Have a slice of yogurt cake with a cup of tea or coffee for a relaxing afternoon pick me up.
Makes a wonderful dessert too
The cake is perfect for an easy dessert at dinner time too. Soak the cake slices in dessert wine, top it with berry compote, and then with whipped cream 🍨.
Easy French Yogurt Tea Cake
Easy Yogurt Cake from 177Milk Street.com
Ingredients:
- 228grams (1¾ cups) All purpose flour plus more for dusting the cake pan
- 2tsp baking powder
- ¼ tsp salt
- 3 large eggs
- 214grams (1 CUP) white sugar plus 2 tsp more for sprinkling on cake
- 2tbsp grated orange zest
- 120grams (½ CUP) plain whole milk yogurt. Full fat Greek yogurt or sour cream
- 2tsp vanilla extract
- ½cup neutral oil
Directions
- Heat the oven to 350°F with a rack in the middle position. Mist a 8½-by-4½-inch loaf pan with cooking spray, dust evenly with flour, then tap out the excess.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, coriander and salt. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, sugar and orange zest until well combined and lightened in color, about 1 minute. Add the yogurt and vanilla, then whisk until well combined. Add the oil and whisk until homogenous. Add the flour mixture and whisk just until no streaks remain. The batter will be very fluid.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan and sprinkle evenly with the remaining 2 teaspoons sugar. Bake until a toothpick inserted at the center of the cake comes out with few crumbs attached, 45 – 50 minutes. Note: the toothpick may not come out completely clean, as long as the batter is not moist the cake is done.
- Let the cake cool in the pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Invert the cake onto the rack, lift off the pan and turn the loaf upright. Cool completely, about 1½ hours, before slicing and serving.
4 thoughts on “French Yogurt Tea Cake”
Looks really good. So simple to make.
Beautiful pictures.
Love your pics and recipes. I have a question I’m hoping you can answer. Can I replace the white flour in pumpkin bread with whole wheat flour? The recipe is delicious as is but I want to make it for a health nut. Claudia
Yum! I’ll be making this.
This looks really lovely. A simple cake like this is such a delight, and the orange makes it really special. Yum!