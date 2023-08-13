Looking for a hefty salad? This one is loaded with beets, apples and grains such as millet and super greens like kale. A flavorful salad that is delicious and filling.

Tea with a friend 🫖

I had this delicious and hearty salad at my friend Shalini’s when I stopped by for tea back in the spring. Rather than having the usual teatime sweets and treats we opted for a more healthier route.











On our teatime menu was this hearty beet and millet salad, cheese and crackers, accompanied by fresh fruit, farm fresh walnut bread and tea.

About the recipe

The beet millet salad was hefty and packed with good for you super greens, ancient grains such as millet, crisp apples, marinated onion and beets. All tossed in a lemon vinaigrette.

Easy salad for leftover grains

Really a delicious salad that can be made with any grain such as quinoa, farro, chickpeas or kidney beans.

Have leftover quinoa or wild rice? Or farro or couscous? Any of these grains will go great in this salad and give the salad the fill me up factor. A delicious salad that’s good for you, filling and satisfying. Give it a try!

Beet and Apple Salad with Ancient Grains

recipe contributed by Shalini

Ingredients:

1 large beet – peeled and cooked. I used already cooked beets from Trader Joe’s

1 apple thinly sliced

1 small onion thinly sliced

Cooked quinoa, farro, millet, or any ancient gain (about 1 cup)

Bell pepper thinly sliced

1 lemon

Salt and pepper

2 garlic cloves minced

Nuts of your choice

2 tbsp sunflower seeds

Lemon vinaigrette

Directions:

In a bowl place the beets. Add lemon juice from 1/2 lemon, crushed garlic, plus salt and pepper. Let the beets marinate for at least 30 minutes. Do the same with the onions – place them in a bowl with juice from the other half of lemon.

When ready to assemble salad, mix together apple, beets, onion, greens, nuts, quinoa and sunflower seeds. Add lemon dressing as much as you want and mix everything together. Serve right away.